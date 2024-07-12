Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Britney Spears Split, Hoda Kotb on Kevin Costner, Glen Davis

TMZ TV HOT TAKES Britney's Ex Was Using Her ... Hoda Kotb, 'Big Baby' Davis

Britney Spears was being used by her ex, Hoda Kotb wants a shot at Kevin Costner and Glen "Big Baby" Davis is getting ready to do a bid ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

NO CLOUT CHASERS!
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles break down Britney's break up with her ex, Paul Soliz.

TMZ on TV

DATE NIGHT INCOMING?
TMZ.com

On "TMZ on TV" our crew reacts to Hoda being open to dating Kevin.

TMZ Sports

ON THE BRIGHT SIDE ...
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo explain why a former NBA champ is not nervous for a pending prison stint.

related articles

Old news is old news!
