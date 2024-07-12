TMZ TV Hot Takes: Britney Spears Split, Hoda Kotb on Kevin Costner, Glen Davis

Britney's Ex Was Using Her ...

Britney Spears was being used by her ex, Hoda Kotb wants a shot at Kevin Costner and Glen "Big Baby" Davis is getting ready to do a bid ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles break down Britney's break up with her ex, Paul Soliz.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

On "TMZ on TV" our crew reacts to Hoda being open to dating Kevin.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo explain why a former NBA champ is not nervous for a pending prison stint.