Guess Who This Pizza Lover Turned Into!

Before this Los Angeles kid sitting at the dinner table turned into an actress, she was just looking forward to pizza night with her two famous 'rents, playing with her sister and started acting at just 5 years old.

Her first lead came in 2014 in "Vampire Academy" and you may recall her from popular music videos like Justin Bieber's "Anyone" and Ed Sheeran's "Perfect." Outside of her acting credits, she's quite philanthropic with animal rights.

Need one more clue? She made her acting debut on "Suite Life on Deck."

Before you fall, can you guess who she is? 

