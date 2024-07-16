MMA's Rener Gracie Demonstrates Safer 'SafeWrap' Restraining Method on TMZ Staffer

Play video content TMZ.com

Rener Gracie -- whose family is credited with creating Brazilian jiu-jitsu -- is teaching cops a new restraint that he says is safer than a chokehold, and he demonstrated on one of our own to hit the point home.

The MMA legend joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and broke down the move, which he calls the "SafeWrap" ... trotting out an exhibition of sorts by deploying it on a TMZ staffer who played guinea pig for the demo.

Rener is now teaching his move to the NYPD ... explaining that it can take down a noncomplying suspect safely and effectively ... even if they are armed.

NYPD officers doing Brazilian jiu-jitsu training with Rener comes right before the 10-year anniversary of Eric Garner's death -- so this is especially timely considering the date.

Remember ... Garner died from a police chokehold back in July 2014, and while the controversial practice was banned under the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act, police watchdogs say the number of complaints against cops using chokeholds is still on the rise.

As Rener explains and demonstrates ... his "SafeWrap" technique differs from a chokehold in that he restrains a subject from their side, as opposed to holding a suspect down with their chest on the ground, restricting breathing as with the Garner case.

Rener says there's no lung or diaphragm compression with his method ... unlike the chokehold ... and he says the "SafeWrap" is super fast at getting someone to the ground and keeping them there.