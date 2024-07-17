Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Thomas Matthew Crooks' Former Classmate Says He Was a Trump Hater

Thomas Matthew Crooks Classmate Says He Was a Trump Hater ... 'Did Not Like Politicians'

MR. KNOW IT ALL
Fox News

Thomas Matthew Crooks wasn't a fan of Donald Trump years before attempting to assassinate the former Prez ... so says one of his former classmates.

Vincent Taormina -- who went to high school with the would-be assassin -- spoke with FOX News about Thomas' political beliefs leading up to Saturday's attack ... and he says TMC didn't like politicians, period. However, he apparently really recoiled at the thought of DT.

7/13/24
SHOTS FIRED

Vince says he and Thomas had gotten into a heated debate ahead of the 2016 presidential election -- and he describes the guy as smug and arrogant when discussing topics he was passionate about, which included politics apparently.

SIGNS OF BULLYING

He claims Thomas scoffed at him for supporting Trump -- with Vince noting that he backed DT back then, citing his Hispanic heritage.

He continues ... "He would just talk, talk and act like he knew everything, especially politics related, and he would say it in a tone that was like, 'I'm better than you,' in a type of way."

FEBRUARY 2020
JOKING WITH FRIENDS
TMZ.com

Vince also somewhat pushed back on the notion Thomas was a loner who was actively bullied. On the contrary, he claims Thomas was part of a small friend group ... which had a reputation for making school shooting threats.

7/13/24
SHOOTER ON THE ROOF
TMZ.com

As Vincent recalled ... Thomas once allegedly didn't return to school for days after one threat was made against the school ... although TMC's involvement in that was never confirmed.

Donald Trump Rally Shooting at Butler Farm Show Grounds Chart Graphic
TMZ/GoogleEarth/Getty/TikTok/@nicoofnewyork Composite

Thomas was shot and killed by Secret Service agents after opening fire at a Trump rally over the weekend. While his motive remains unknown, the authorities are investigating the shooting, which left Trump injured and a rally attendee dead.

thomas matthew crooks shooter donald trump

This account about Thomas seems to fly in the face of what others have said about him -- namely, that he was a loner and a constant victim of bullying ... not to mention shy.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later