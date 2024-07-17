TMZ TV Hot Takes: Biden's Question For Trump, Bhad Bhabie, Brandon Aiyuk

President Biden has an interesting question for Donald Trump, Bhad Bhabie has a lot of OnlyFans money coming in and Brandon Aiyuk has a request ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

First up on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles read into a video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. getting a call from Trump ... and the question Trump claims Biden asked him after the failed assassination attempt.

TMZ on TV

Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew debates the merits of joining OnlyFans ... seeing as Bhad Bhabie claims she's made over $57 million on the platform.

TMZ Sports

And on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo react to Aiyuk's trade request from the San Francisco 49ers.