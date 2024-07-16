Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Trump's Attempted Assassination, Richard Simmons, Jerry Rice

TMZ TV Hot Takes Donald Trump's Attempted Assassination ... Richard Simmons, Jerry Rice

0715-HOT-Takes

The horrifying moments surrounding Donald Trump's attempted assassination and the shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks, Richard Simmons' death, and Jerry Rice's threat to reporters ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT BROKEN DOWN
TMZ.com

On "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles detail the timeline of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump and break down all the known facts about the 20-year-old shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks.

TMZ on TV

WE LOST A LEGEND
TMZ.com

On "TMZ on TV" our crew shares the upsetting truths regarding iconic fitness guru Richard Simmons' death. Highlighting his many accomplishments while digging into what happened the tragic day his housekeeper found him.

TMZ Sports

EXPLODING ON THE GREEN
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo recap the viral clip TMZ obtained of Jerry Rice going off on reporters while golfing.

