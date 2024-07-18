Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Ozzy Osbourne Rips Britney, Jonathan Majors, Patrick Mahomes

TMZ TV HOT TAKES OZZY BLASTS BRITNEY ... Plus Majors, Mahomes

Getty/TMZ.com Composite

Ozzy Osbourne is going after Britney Spears, Jonathan Majors is going to propose to Meagan Good, and Patrick Mahomes is going to NFL training camp ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

DRIVING OZZY CRAZY!!!
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles explain why Ozzy is fed up with Britney ... especially when it comes to her social media habits.

TMZ on TV

PUTTIN' A RING ON IT
TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew reacts to Jonathan telling one of our photogs he's planning to pop the question with Meagan.

TMZ Sports

TIME FOR CAMP!!!
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo break down Patrick's entertainment options at the Chiefs training camp.

