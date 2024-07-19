Global Cyber Outage Affecting Operations At Paris Olympics

Add the 2024 Olympics to the long list of organizations affected by the ongoing global cyber outage ... as the Paris Games' organizing committee revealed some operations have dealt with some hiccups as a result of the ordeal.

With the international competition just days away, the org. released a statement saying the outage has impacted accreditations and the delivery of uniforms. Luckily for organizers, they say operations around the preparations of venues and ticket sales are unaffected -- while the Olympic torch relay is also not caught in the crossfire.

At the press center, security is doing checks outside the building the ol' fashioned way -- breaking out a list of names and scrolling through it manually. For journalists just arriving in the City of Lights, Reuters is reporting the accreditation desk is closed ... and people are being turned away.

For those just waking up, a massive tech outage involving Microsoft and the CrowdStrike global cybersecurity firm has affected operations in multiple sectors. Airlines, airports, banks and media orgs. have felt the effects of the ongoing situation.

Tony Estanguet, the head of the Paris Olympics Organizing Committee, told reporters that they have rolled out contingency plans ... but things are still moving slowly.