Global Cyber Outage: CEO Apologizes After Update Impacts Flights, Banks, More

CrowdStrike founder and CEO George Kurtz is offering up an apology for his company's software update that sparked a global cyber outage ... and you can tell he's sweatin'.

The tech executive addressed the major computer disruption on the "Today" show Friday morning, where he offered up a mea culpa to the millions of customers, travelers and anyone else impacted by the worldwide glitch.

GK made it clear the outage wasn't caused by a cyber attack, but was related to a content update ... which left thousands of flights grounded and service interruptions for countless businesses.

Understandably, many are left scrambling for answers amid the chaos -- which is reported to be the largest IT outage in history. George noted the company has already identified the problem and has issued a fix for the update hiccup ... however, he could not provide more insight into when systems would be fully up and running.

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: This Microsoft outage is now being reported as the biggest IT outage in history.



Here is a look at the Philadelphia airport filled with travelers that have had their flights delayed. There is still no proof that this was due to a hack. pic.twitter.com/AKeeFtaUep — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 19, 2024 @dom_lucre

He added ... "It could be some time. Sometimes, some systems won’t automatically recover… we’re not going to relent until we get every customer back to where they were."

ICYMI ... CrowdStrike sent an alert to clients overnight, where they stated their "Falcon Sensor" software update caused Microsoft Windows to crash -- which prompted an ominous blue screen on many computers.

BREAKING 🚨



Delta, United , and American Airlines have grounded all flights world wide due to the Cyber Outage.



This is reportedly one of the biggest Cyber Outages in history. pic.twitter.com/eifN0Z1T5z — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) July 19, 2024 @CinemaShogun