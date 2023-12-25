New Video Shows Passengers Bracing Aboard Stranded Cruise Ship

Play video content SWNS

Terrified passengers brace themselves for impact in new video from the MS Maud, a cruise ship beset by fast winds and huge waves causing a power outage.

The would-be vacationers, clad in life jackets, can be seen gripping tables and flitting horrified glances around the room as waves, some reportedly 70 feet tall, buffeted the cruise liner.

One person yells out to others to get on the ship's floor, claiming it is safer than sitting at the tables.

The video also shows the insane waves lifting the ship high into the air before letting it plummet into the canyon between waves.

The MS Maud lost power Thursday in the North Sea, east of Great Britain and north of Denmark.

Play video content Twitter / @BylinesEast

The more than 260 guests were ordered to hunker down after the outage occurred, and Danish rescue ships were on the scene just 40 minutes later.

The cruise ultimately made it to Bremerhaven, Germany and one passenger told the New York Post the cruise line would pay for the passengers' flights to London, the ship's original destination.