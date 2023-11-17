Carnival Cruise Ship Bans Texas Mom for Life Over Sleep Aid Gummies

Carnival Cruise Line slapped a Texas mom with a lifetime ban from their fleet for taking a pack of CBD sleep aid gummies onboard ... and the reasoning is wacky.

Melinda Van Veldhuizen, a 42-year-old mom of two, claimed cruise employees and the police treated her like a crook after finding the gummies when searching her backpack at PortMiami over the summer.

She told Miami's ABC News affiliate WPLG that she was immediately taken aside after a staffer found the gummies in her bag ... and was interrogated by Carnival security and the police for 2.5 hours before getting blocked from getting on the ship.

The sale and use of hemp-derived CBD products is legal in 47 of 50 States. Florida is one of the states with restrictions ... where any product that contains more than 0.3% THC requires a medical marijuana card.

This lady and her fam planned the trip back in August to celebrate her 21st wedding anniversary and her son's senior year of high school ... and her attorney, Daren Stabinski, told WaPo the family had splashed out roughly $5,586 on their planned vacation.

What's more, after she was banned from going on the cruise, she received a letter from Carnival informing her that she was banned from all Carnival ships for life -- with Captain Rocco Lubrano writing she would "not be permitted to sail onboard any Carnival Cruise Lines vessel in the future."