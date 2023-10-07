Missing Carnival Cruise Passenger Kevin McGrath's Ex-Wife Believes He's Alive

The ex-wife of Kevin McGrath, the missing Carnival cruise passenger who mysteriously vanished during a Bahamas trip, doesn't think he's dead ... telling us his family just wants to see him come home safe.

Addison Thomas tells TMZ ... deep down she feels Kevin is still alive somewhere, even though his whereabouts remain unknown a month after he fell off the ship and the map.

Even so, Addison says it's still difficult waking up every morning wondering where Kevin is ... telling us it's not like him to abandon his family or his children.

Addison says she maintained a good relationship with Kevin after their split, telling us he would always call to check on their kids ... something they've been missing since his disappearance.

TMZ broke the story ... Kevin was on probation when he vanished over Labor Day weekend, disappearing from a cruise from Miami to the Bahamas without a trace and sparking a Coast Guard search that was ultimately called off.

Kevin was in legal trouble after pleading guilty to aggravated assault in Tennessee in September 2022 -- Addison said he threatened to kill her and their kids one night -- and he ended up getting sentenced to 6 years of supervised probation.

Despite that incident, Addison defends her ex, saying he's not a bad guy ... he's a veteran who fought for his country and loves his family.