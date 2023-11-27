Royal Caribbean Cruise Teen Passenger Dies After Fall From Balcony

Tragedy struck on the high seas as a passenger tragically died aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

A passenger tells TMZ that a 16-year-old boy lost his life after falling from the balcony to the deck Saturday ... as the 'Allure of the Seas' vessel headed from Port Canaveral in Florida to Nassau, Bahamas, in the early hours. It’s unclear if the fall was accidental.

We're told extensive efforts were made to save his life ... with an announcement urging passengers to donate blood at the medical tent.

However, a source with knowledge tells us the boy passed away later at the hospital ... not on the ship.

Photos we obtained also show the aftermath of the devastating scene ... with caution tape on the balcony and a tent on the deck visible.