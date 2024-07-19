Philadelphia Gunwoman Allegedly Shoots Baby, Parents Flee Without Him

Play video content YouTube / Philadelphia Police

A seven-month-old baby in Philadelphia is miraculously in stable condition after being shot and left to fend for himself -- with his ordeal caught on distressing CCTV footage.

Take a look at your own discretion ... a couple was out for a stroll with their baby in Holmesburg, Philly, on Thursday when a gunwoman waltzed up and started shooting at them -- but cops say it was the innocent baby who ended up taking a bullet to the leg.

If that wasn't shocking in itself ... the CCTV shows as soon as the dad hears the gunshots, he immediately bolts -- leaving the woman and baby behind.

The gunwoman then walks past the mom and baby, but when the mom screams, "My baby," she turns back and fires another bullet past the mom from point-blank range, saying, "F*** your baby, b***h," before walking away.

What you don’t see on camera is that the mom also took off without her baby ... who was found all alone when the cops showed up.

Unclear why both parents fled as quickly as they did -- it's possible they just panicked for their lives. In any case, cops say they caught up with them an hour later, and they were both uninjured.

Philly cops tell TMZ the shooting went down following an argument between the two parties --but they’re not sure what it was about or if all involved knew each other beforehand.