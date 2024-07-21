Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift, Kyle Richards, Ingrid Andress

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift may be healing the divide, Kyle Richards is pissed at Mauricio Umansky and Ingrid Andress is making lemonade ... all this on TMZ TV Hot Takes.

NO MORE BAD BLOOD???
First up on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles explain how Ivanka Trump could be easing the thaw between Kim and Taylor.

THE LAST STRAW
Then on "TMZ on TV" our crew breaks down the significance of Kyle scrubbing "wife" from her social media bio.

CLIMBING THE CHARTS
And, on "TMZ Sports" Mojo, Lucas and Edward explain how Ingrid is getting a streaming spike after botching the National Anthem at the MLB All-Star Game.

