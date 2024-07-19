TMZ TV Hot Takes: Alec Baldwin Plans Lawsuit, Joe Jonas, Mojo's Basketball Camp

Alec Baldwin is gearing up for a lawsuit, Joe Jonas is opening up on his new music and Mojo Muhtadi is paying it forward ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles break down a legal threat from Alec ... aimed at the New Mexico sheriff and special prosecutor involved in his manslaughter case from the "Rust" shooting.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew reacts to Joe saying his new album was personal therapy for him after a rough divorce from Sophie Turner.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports" Mojo shows off his basketball skills from his youth hoops camp.