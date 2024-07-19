Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Alec Baldwin Plans Lawsuit, Joe Jonas, Mojo's Basketball Camp

TMZ TV HOT TAKES Alec Plans 'Rust' Case Lawsuit ... Joe Jonas, Mojo Muhtadi

0718-HOT-Takes

Alec Baldwin is gearing up for a lawsuit, Joe Jonas is opening up on his new music and Mojo Muhtadi is paying it forward ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

CONSIDERING ACTION
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles break down a legal threat from Alec ... aimed at the New Mexico sheriff and special prosecutor involved in his manslaughter case from the "Rust" shooting.

TMZ on TV

MY SANCTUARY
TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew reacts to Joe saying his new album was personal therapy for him after a rough divorce from Sophie Turner.

TMZ Sports

BALLIN' OUT
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports" Mojo shows off his basketball skills from his youth hoops camp.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later