'TRL' Host Damien Fahey 'Memba Him?!

Television host Damien Fahey was 22 years old when he shot to stardom hosting the afternoon MTV video countdown show "Total Request Live" after Carson Daly stepped down back in 2002.

He worked alongside popular and fellow 'TRL' hosts Vanessa Lachey and Lala Anthony and interviewed big celebs like Madonna and Vanessa Carlton !

While his 'TRL' run came to an end in 2008, his career continued to soar ... In 2009, he hosted "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here" featuring controversial celebs at the time, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.