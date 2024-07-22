Michael Vick Helping Coach Daughter To Flag Football Stardom

Play video content TMZSports.com

Quarterback DNA apparently runs thick in the Vick blood ... Michael Vick's daughter has become quite the football star -- and the former NFLer tells TMZ Sports he's helping her get even better!

Jada Vick received a scholarship to play flag football at Reinhardt University in Atlanta last year ... and when we got Mike out at LAX this week, he told us he's super proud of her.

From one legendary QB to another! Meet Jada Vick, the Flag Football touchdown-slinging daughter of NFL legend Mike Vick. 💪 🔥



The ex-Falcons signal-caller said he's been coaching up the 19-year-old, "trying to instill as much as I can" -- but he added she's been figuring out how to sling the pigskin like Pops "all on her own."

Jada's become so impressive on the gridiron, she was actually recently featured in an NFL commercial with Justin Jefferson and Quavo, promoting the sport.

Michael says she did well in her first season at Reinhardt ... but the four-time Pro Bowler told us he's expecting "bigger things" in 2024-25.