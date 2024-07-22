Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Michael Vick Helping Coach Daughter To Flag Football Stardom

Michael Vick My Daughter's A Football Star ... I'm Coaching Her!!!

HAPPY FOR THEM
TMZSports.com

Quarterback DNA apparently runs thick in the Vick blood ... Michael Vick's daughter has become quite the football star -- and the former NFLer tells TMZ Sports he's helping her get even better!

Jada Vick received a scholarship to play flag football at Reinhardt University in Atlanta last year ... and when we got Mike out at LAX this week, he told us he's super proud of her.

The ex-Falcons signal-caller said he's been coaching up the 19-year-old, "trying to instill as much as I can" -- but he added she's been figuring out how to sling the pigskin like Pops "all on her own."

Jada's become so impressive on the gridiron, she was actually recently featured in an NFL commercial with Justin Jefferson and Quavo, promoting the sport.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Michael says she did well in her first season at Reinhardt ... but the four-time Pro Bowler told us he's expecting "bigger things" in 2024-25.

jada vick quavo sub
Instagram/@jadavick

Michael might be coaching a few more players than just his daughter in the near future ... check out the rest of our convo with the 44-year-old -- he sure sounded open to potentially joining Deion Sanders' staff in Colorado!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later