Snipers Say They Took Photos of Thomas Matthew Crooks Before Trump Shooting

Snipers at the Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania were able to take photos of would-be assassin Thomas Michael Crooks before the shooting ... but no one was able to stop him until it was too late.

Play video content

The latest revelation comes from recently released body cam footage from after the shooting ... with snipers chatting with a Secret Service agent standing next to Crooks' dead body.

The conversation, on top of the roof where Crooks took position and squeezed shots off at Trump, includes the agent being told a sniper snapped photos of Crooks and sent them around to law enforcement during the rally.

The new footage also shows the trail of blood coming from Crooks' corpse ... and his AR-15-style rifle is also visible on the rooftop.

It sounds like the sniper who took the pics of Crooks ultimately lost him ... and the guy slipped past security and got on the roof for an assassination attempt.

As we reported ... Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigned Tuesday after being grilled on Capitol Hill over security failures at the Trump rally, which left one man dead.