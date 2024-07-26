Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Endorse Kamala Harris For President

Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign just got a massive boost — and it comes from none other than Barack and Michelle Obama!

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024 @BarackObama

The former president and first lady endorsed Harris' presidential bid in a video released Friday on social media ... although the call apparently happened earlier this week. Harris gets a joint phone call from the Obamas, where they gush over her and say they'll do everything they can to get her into the Oval Office.

Needless to say, VP Harris is incredibly grateful and goes on to thank them for their continuous support and friendship over the years.

The endorsement comes amid reports that Barack already offered up his endorsement to Harris in private ... but stayed noticeably tight-lipped after she announced her campaign on Sunday.

Still, it was previously reported BO didn't want to overshadow Biden's announcement by dropping his endorsement too soon.

Barack Obama's support of Harris is a full circle moment for the Vice President, who was an early supporter of his first presidential campaign in 2008.