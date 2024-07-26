Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Endorse Kamala Harris For President
Barack & Michelle Obama Endorse Kamala Harris For President
Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign just got a massive boost — and it comes from none other than Barack and Michelle Obama!
Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024 @BarackObama
The former president and first lady endorsed Harris' presidential bid in a video released Friday on social media ... although the call apparently happened earlier this week. Harris gets a joint phone call from the Obamas, where they gush over her and say they'll do everything they can to get her into the Oval Office.
Needless to say, VP Harris is incredibly grateful and goes on to thank them for their continuous support and friendship over the years.
The endorsement comes amid reports that Barack already offered up his endorsement to Harris in private ... but stayed noticeably tight-lipped after she announced her campaign on Sunday.
It was a surprising move by the former prez, as President Joe Biden had already endorsed Harris when he announced he was ending his bid for reelection. Countless Democratic leaders soon followed suit ... with Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and more formally endorsing Harris this week.
Similarly, many in Hollywood backed Harris' run for the Oval Office ... including Beyoncé, Charli XCX, Cardi B, Barbra Streisand, John Legend, Ariana Grande, among others.
Still, it was previously reported BO didn't want to overshadow Biden's announcement by dropping his endorsement too soon.
Barack Obama's support of Harris is a full circle moment for the Vice President, who was an early supporter of his first presidential campaign in 2008.
Like Obama, Harris could make history if elected in November ... as she'd be the first female and first person of South Asian descent to be elected president. She'd be the 2nd Black president after Obama, too.