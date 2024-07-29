Jennifer Aniston Has Fake Oil Thrown On Her While Filming 'Morning Show' Protest Scene

Here's Jennifer Aniston filming some new scenes for the upcoming season of "The Morning Show" ... smack in the middle of a climate change protest, and it's getting messy.

JA was in character over the weekend as fictional TV anchor Alex Levy, reporting live from a massive demonstration and taking a bucket of fake oil to the body ... with the black "tar" ruining her fancy outfit.

As you can see, Jennifer's got the black substance all over her white top and khaki pants ... with the sludge is streaking down her arms, and she's looking not too pleased -- in the scene, that is.

Heck, even her purse gets ruined ... the perils of make-believe TV reporting, indeed.

TMZ also obtained video from Jennifer's on location shoot Sunday in Manhattan ... showing her getting animated amid a sea of extras.

Jennifer's Apple TV+ series is known for its timely topics and plot lines ... and this dramatic protest scene appears to be yet another example.

It only gets uglier after Jennifer is doused in oil ... the scene features riot police closing in on the crowd and driving back protesters.