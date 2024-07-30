French Drag Queen Piche Says There Was No Intention To Offend At Olympics

A French drag queen from the 2024 Paris Olympics ceremony is speaking up about the controversy -- telling us the whole point was to showcase France’s LGBTQ+ scene and definitely not to offend anyone.

A rep for the singer and former "Drag Race France" star Piche tells TMZ ... offending anyone or a whole religion was the last thing they were thinking about. They just saw it as a fun, joyous, pop culture moment that most of the planet felt.

That said, Piche, who rocked an extravagant catwalk in the rain during the ceremony, is really happy that queer people were able to be represented in the show.

As we saw ... Piche and a whole crew of drag queens were front and center during the opening ceremony, including a segment that gave off serious Last Supper vibes.

Former "Full House" star Candace Cameron Bure was one of the loudest critics ... calling the production "completely blasphemous" and flat-out "disgusting."

With loads of people from the Catholic Church and other Christian groups also upset, the Olympic organizers apologized.

