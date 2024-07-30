Olympic Champ Shawn Johnson With Husband And Kiddos In Paris

Gold medalist Shawn Johnson East made her name known at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing -- taking home Gold on the balance beam and racked in the silver with teammates Nastia Liukin , Chellsie Memmel , Samantha Peszek , Alicia Sacramone and Bridget Sloan .

Well, the Olympic champ is back at the Village but this time as a mom of three in Paris. Also in tow, hot baby daddy and former Kansas City Chief player Andrew East ... Check out the awesome pics!