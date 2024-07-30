Olympic Champ Shawn Johnson With Husband And Kiddos In Paris
Gold medalist Shawn Johnson East made her name known at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing -- taking home Gold on the balance beam and racked in the silver with teammates Nastia Liukin, Chellsie Memmel, Samantha Peszek, Alicia Sacramone and Bridget Sloan.
Well, the Olympic champ is back at the Village but this time as a mom of three in Paris. Also in tow, hot baby daddy and former Kansas City Chief player Andrew East ... Check out the awesome pics!