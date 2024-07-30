Olympic Fencer Nada Hafez Reveals She Competed While 7 Months Pregnant

Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez had a blade in her hand and apparently a bun in the oven during the Olympic Games this week -- she just revealed she was SEVEN MONTHS pregnant during competitions!!

The 26-year-old made the stunning announcement after reaching the round of 16 in the women's saber event in Paris ... writing on her Instagram page that her matches had a little bit of a 2v1 flair to them.

"It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby!" Hafez said. "My baby & I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical & emotional."

"The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life & sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it."

Hafez -- who joined the Egyptian National Senior Fencing Sabre Women's team in 2014 -- continued ... saying she was lucky to have her husband, cardiothoracic surgeon Ibrahim Ihab, supporting her throughout her journey.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"This specific Olympics was different; Three times *Olympian* but this time carrying a little Olympian one! ❤️," Hafez added.

During her run in France, Hafez was able to beat Team USA's Elizabeth Tartakovsky ... before falling to South Korea's Jeon Hayoung.

The matches marked the third time in Hafez's career that she's qualified for the Olympics ... and her ranking of 16th in Paris was the best finish of her career.