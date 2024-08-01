Disney Star Joshua Bassett Swears He Saw Jesus While High on Ayahuasca

Play video content Zach Sang Show

Joshua Bassett says Ayahuasca didn't make him hallucinate ... instead, he claims it showed him the pits of hell -- before bringing him face to face with God's only son.

The Disney star recently sat down for an interview on the "Zach Sang Show" where he talked about the path that brought him to Christianity -- JB is real religious these days -- and, he says it all began when he decided to trip balls on Aya for the second time.

JB says he's taken many hallucinogenic drugs before ... so, he knows the difference between a hallucination and a real experience -- and insists this wasn't a hallucination whatsoever.

Bassett says he opened his eyes and could see the metaphysical ugliness in himself and everyone around him ... before his soul began to tumble into Hades where thousands of demons laughed and mocked him.

Josh says he dove into his past ... and, it got so real he tried to take his keys and drive as far away from the Ayahuasca group as possible. Thankfully a trip-sitter stopped him -- even if her eyes were covered by a demon like Josh claims.

Ultimately, Josh says he went outside to stare at the sky and cool off -- where he says he saw Jesus Christ himself hanging out in the sky.

Worth noting ... Bassett acknowledges multiple times many people may say he's crazy, but explains he knows what he saw. He's also not endorsing Ayahuasca so "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" fans shouldn't book their trips just yet.

Tons of celebs -- from Aaron Rodgers to Jake Paul to Michelle Rodriguez -- have detailed their wild experiences with the drug ... though, Josh is the first to commune with Christ.