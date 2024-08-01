Katie Ledecky Takes Strong Stance on Peeing in Swimming Pool

Katie Ledecky is weighing in on a pool cardinal rule ... making it clear she's a pretty serious rule follower -- even when nature calls.

The Olympic swimmer sat down with comedian Leslie Jones for a chat at the 2024 Summer Olympics ... where she was asked point-blank if she's ever peed in the pool. KL was insistent that she does not pee when in the water ... though, she couldn't speak on behalf of her fellow swimmers.

As the gold medalist put it ... "I try not to think about this."

We don't blame Katie for not wanting to dwell on this topic ... as it is both gross and troubling -- since KL spends almost all day in the pool when training.

Katie's swimming career started back when she was just a kid, when she joined a summer league at the age of 6. As Katie told Leslie ... the Olympics in Athens left an impact on her, as she thought the competitors looked just like superheroes.

However, despite having 8 Olympic gold medals under her belt, Katie admitted she doesn't view herself as a superhero now. Though, Leslie put it best when she quipped ... "That’s okay, superheroes never do."

Katie has already made a splash at the Olympics in Paris, where she has taken home a bronze medal in the Women's 400-meter Freestyle and a gold medal in the Women's 1,500-meter Freestyle.

In total, Katie has brought home 12 Olympic medals over the course of 4 Summer Games ... which has her tied with Jenny Thompson, Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin as the most decorated U.S. female Olympian.