Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Katie Ledecky Takes Strong Stance on Peeing in Swimming Pool

Katie Ledecky I Would Never Pee in the Pool 🤢!!! ... Can't Speak for Other Swimmers

katie ledecky
Getty

Katie Ledecky is weighing in on a pool cardinal rule ... making it clear she's a pretty serious rule follower -- even when nature calls.

The Olympic swimmer sat down with comedian Leslie Jones for a chat at the 2024 Summer Olympics ... where she was asked point-blank if she's ever peed in the pool. KL was insistent that she does not pee when in the water ... though, she couldn't speak on behalf of her fellow swimmers.

As the gold medalist put it ... "I try not to think about this."

We don't blame Katie for not wanting to dwell on this topic ... as it is both gross and troubling -- since KL spends almost all day in the pool when training.

Getty

Katie's swimming career started back when she was just a kid, when she joined a summer league at the age of 6. As Katie told Leslie ... the Olympics in Athens left an impact on her, as she thought the competitors looked just like superheroes.

Celebs In Paris For 2024 Olympics
Launch Gallery
celebs in paris for 2024 Olympics Launch Gallery

However, despite having 8 Olympic gold medals under her belt, Katie admitted she doesn't view herself as a superhero now. Though, Leslie put it best when she quipped ... "That’s okay, superheroes never do."

Katie has already made a splash at the Olympics in Paris, where she has taken home a bronze medal in the Women's 400-meter Freestyle and a gold medal in the Women's 1,500-meter Freestyle.

katie ledecky
Getty

In total, Katie has brought home 12 Olympic medals over the course of 4 Summer Games ... which has her tied with Jenny Thompson, Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin as the most decorated U.S. female Olympian.

Though, she has 2 more events to come at the Summer Games ... with her next meet happening Thursday. So, stay tuned ... as she's sure to make history soon!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later