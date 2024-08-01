Salma Hayek Rings In August With Bikini Thirst Trap

Salma Hayek is ringing in a new month with a good old-fashioned thirst trap ... and ya gotta see how she's looking these days in a two-piece swimsuit.

The actress just shared a mini, poolside photoshoot on her social media ... and she's busting out of a green bikini.

Play video content

Salma's got the girls out, and she's taking them for a swim ... sharing a video of her diving into a pool ... or as she calls it, "diving into August."

Check it out ... there's no way Salma's going to sink to the bottom. Textbook buoyancy here, folks.

Salma's been slaying for a few decades now ... and it's hard to believe she's 57 years old here ... she's like a fine wine, only getting better with age.

This particular thirst trap has been a two day event ... Salma posted a couple photos in the same bikini and pool Wednesday, showing her in multiple positions on a floating chair. Then, she brought out the big guns Thursday with the video.