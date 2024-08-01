Tom Daley Finishes Knitting Paris Olympics Sweater, Models It For Followers

Play video content

Tom Daley's walking away from the Paris Olympics with two mementos -- a silver medal ... and a newly hand-knit sweater!!!

The British diver had been seen repeatedly stitching together a red, white and blue garment in the days after he and his diving partner, Noah Williams, finished in second place in the men’s synchronized 10-meter platform ... and on Wednesday, he revealed the project has finally been finished.

On the front, Daley showed he stitched the words "Paris 2024" with an image of the Eiffel Tower. On the back, he revealed "Daley" was crocheted in white lettering.

Daley also showed he put his initials on one of the sleeves, and the No. 5 on the other to signify the number of Olympics he's competed in.

Daley was clearly thrilled with how it all turned out -- he modeled it for his 3.7 million Instagram followers with a huge smile on his face.

"It's always so fun to have this as a little bit of a memory from my time here in Paris," the 30-year-old said. "But I think it's cute. What do you think?"

Of course, it's a bit too hot in France right now to wear out and about -- it's been nearly 100 degrees at the Games this week -- but chillier months are on the horizon.