'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Pays $45k Federal Judgment ... In Child Porn Case

Jerry Harris has completed one of his requirements as he does time behind bars ... paying off a judgment that it's in the ballpark of tens of thousands.

According to court docs -- obtained by TMZ -- the former "Cheer" star has paid a total of $45,200 ... which breaks down to about $35k to the AVAA crime victims fund and another $10k to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act fund.

Harris was also ordered to pay more than $135k in restitution to the victims themselves. It's unclear if he's paid that as well at this point.

As we've reported ... federal investigators were looking into Harris all the way back in 2019 -- with authorities claiming he was soliciting sex from minors at cheer competitions and coercing teen boys to send inappropriate photos.

Harris pled guilty in 2022 to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Prosecutors recommended Harris serve 15 years ... the judge sentenced him to 12.

