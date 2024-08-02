Olympic Medalist Proposes to Teammate On Live TV

Paris really is the City of Love ... 'cause Chinese badminton player Huang Yaqiong got more than just a gold medal at the Olympics -- she also received an engagement ring after her teammate proposed to her on live TV!

The beautiful moment happened right after Yaqiong and her partner Zheng Siwei beat South Korea in the badminton doubles contest at the Adidas Arena in Paris on Friday.

"I’ll love you forever! Will you marry me?"

"Yes! I do!"



OMG!!! Romance at the Olympics!!!❤️❤️❤️



Huang Yaqiong just had her "dream come true", winning a badminton mixed doubles gold medal🥇with her teammate Zheng Siwei



Then her boyfriend Liu Yuchen proposed! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/JxMIipF7ij — Li Zexin (@XH_Lee23) August 2, 2024 @XH_Lee23

You can see the 30-year-old right-hander receiving her award at the medal ceremony when her boyfriend, and Team China badminton star Liu Yuchen, popped up for the big moment.

Yaqiong is caught off guard at first ... and ended up speechless when she saw the Olympic medalist get down on one knee with a diamond ring in hand.

Yaqiong said "yes," and the couple celebrated the engagement with a hug and kiss.

These two athletes aren't the only ones who got engaged at the 2024 Games ... Argentinean handball player Pablo Simonet proposed to his girlfriend, field hockey player Maria Campoy, last month in the Olympic Village.

