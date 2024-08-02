Skip Bayless Confirms FS1 'Undisputed' Exit

Legendary sports commentator Skip Bayless just announced he's leaving his longtime home with FS1 ... confirming he's now seeking work elsewhere.

The rumors were running rampant for weeks ... but now, the analyst put the rumors to rest by stating he is, in fact, out at the network.

In fact, the sports staple said Friday was his very last on the "Undisputed" desk.

"Today was my last show on Undisputed," Bayless said moments ago. "I'm leaving FS1. I've been planning to pursue other opportunities for several months."

It certainly sounds like Bayless -- who has had countless memorable takes over the course of his classic career -- isn't ready to ride off into the sunset ... as he explicitly stated he's ready for the next chapter.

"I had a great 8-year run with a lot of great people at FOX, but now I'm excited for what’s coming up. Stay tuned."