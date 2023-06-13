Shannon Sharpe Breaks Down In Tears Saying Goodbye To Skip Bayless, 'Undisputed'

Play video content FS1

Things got emotional for Shannon Sharpe on his final day at 'Undisputed' ... as the former NFL star was saying goodbye to his longtime cohost, Skip Bayless, he began to cry.

The scene just unfolded on live television minutes ago ... with Sharpe needing to wipe away tears with a tissue several times as he thanked Bayless for giving him an opportunity to be on the ultra-popular FS1 show back in 2016.

"I'm here because of you," Sharpe said to Bayless, fighting back tears. "You've allowed me to share the stage with you. You allowed me to share the platform."

"The opportunity that you gave me," the Pro Football Hall of Famer continued, "to become what I became, I'm forever indebted to you. I'll never forget what you did for me. You helped me grow more than you'll ever know."

Bayless himself got a little choked up while listening to Sharpe's farewell ... before he eventually called the former Denver Broncos tight end "a worthy adversary."

Skip then added that he loved Sharpe.

"This is a happy-sad moment for me," Bayless said. "Because I look forward to your next great achievement -- and it is coming."

It was revealed last month that Sharpe was leaving the show -- following almost seven successful years as Bayless' partner. Reasons for the breakup have still not become clear.