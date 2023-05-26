Shannon Sharpe's L.A. Home Burglarized, $1 Mil In Jewelry, Bags Stolen

Shannon Sharpe's home in L.A. was burglarized last week ... and cops say the thieves made off with around $1 million in goods from the ex-NFL star's residence.

Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports ... the break-in happened back on May 19 between 7 PM and 9:30 PM -- after Sharpe had left his place for a few hours in the early evening.

We're told when Sharpe returned home after dinner with friends and noticed something was not right ... so he called the police.

Shannon told cops he was missing expensive watches, jewelry and some designer bags.

According to law enforcement, there were no obvious signs of forced entry -- and an investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

No arrests have yet been made ... but make no mistake, Shannon wants the perpetrator held accountable. So much so, Sharpe has put up a $50k reward for info leading to an arrest and conviction.