West Virginia Cop Threatens To Shoot Woman During Traffic Stop, Video Shows

A cop in West Virginia allegedly threatened to shoot a woman during a traffic stop ... then he smashed her car window and body-slammed her to the ground ... and it's all on video.

The intense police interaction went down Thursday in Marion County, where Monongah Police Chief Nathan Lanham was captured on video threatening to kill a local woman named Beth Delloma.

In the footage, you see Lanham standing outside the woman's car, pulling on the door handle ... it appears the window is cracked as Lanham is heard shouting, "You roll up that window and I swear to God I'll f****** shoot you."

Lanham then draws his firearm and points it at the woman, yanking on the door handle and repeatedly telling her to "get out of the f****** car!!!"

The standoff continues and then Lanham walks away and comes back with a sledgehammer ... using the tool to break through the glass. He opens the car door and then runs to the other side of the car, where Delloma seems to have exited from the passenger side.

The woman walks around to the back of the car and Lanham chases her down and body-slams her to the ground ... slapping a pair of handcuffs on her as she screams for help.

All the while, horrified onlookers are watching in shock ... and Lanham tells them to "f*** off."

The reason for the traffic stop ... the cop says her car had an expired registration and no visible inspection sticker.

Delloma was arrested and charged with felony fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others ... she sat in jail from Thursday until Monday, when a judge dismissed the charge.