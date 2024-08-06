West Virginia Cop Now Unemployed After Threatening To Shoot Woman In Viral Traffic Stop Video

A West Virginia cop is now unemployed after disturbing footage of him threatening to shoot a woman during a traffic stop went crazy viral.

The Mayor of Monongah, JohnBoy Palmer, confirmed Nathan Lanham is no longer employed by the town ... after the uproar over Lanham pointing a gun at a local woman named Beth Delloma.

Play video content 8/1/24

As TMZ reported, Delloma was arrested and hit with a felony charge for fleeing in a vehicle recklessly ... and she was in jail from Thursday to Monday, when a judge finally tossed the charge.

Lanham showed no regret as he laid out his side of the story in a criminal complaint ... saying it all kicked off when he pulled Delloma over and asked for her vehicle registration, driver’s license, and proof of insurance.

When Delloma said the docs were at her house, Lanham claimed he told her he’d be towing the car and she couldn’t leave -- that’s when things escalated ... as seen in the dramatic footage, which ended with him body-slamming Delloma to the ground and cuffing her as she screamed for help.

Delloma said she wasn’t sure if he was a real cop ... and when she asked to see his badge, things went from zero to 100 really fast.

With the incident caught on camera, horrified locals have rallied together and thrown their support behind Delloma.