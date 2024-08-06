Zac Efron Arrives In Miami After Ibiza Swimming Pool Incident, Hospitalization

Zac Efron is back on American soil after being hospitalized in Spain ... following an incident in a swimming pool ... and TMZ has the first images of the actor arriving in the States.

As you can see, Zac is rolling deep ... he's got a whole entourage with him on the tarmac at a Miami airport after taking a private flight home from Ibiza.

Looks like Zac is bringing home some souvenirs from his summer vacation in Europe ... peep his hat -- seems he picked up this lid in Mykonos, Greece.

Zac's mostly covered up in a hoodie, cap, and face covering ... but he's showing no lingering signs of his swimming pool mishap in Ibiza ... ya know, the one that required a hospital visit.

TMZ broke the story ... Zac's camp says he dove into a swimming pool, hit the bottom with his chest and ingested a large amount of water. He showed signs of distress ... was momentarily dazed ... and onsite security at his Ibiza villa pulled him out of the water.

Zac was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure, but he was back working out the next day ... and we've been told he went out to dinner Sunday night in Ibiza -- before hopping on a flight home Monday. It looks like he's traveling with at least one man who was with him in Ibiza.

Upon arrival, Zac booked it to an island in Biscayne Bay ... pulling up to a swanky mansion.