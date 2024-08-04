Zac Efron Posts For First Time Since Hospitalization, Says He's 'Healthy'
Zac Efron Feeling Just Fine After Hospital Stay ... Back to Working Out
Zac Efron says he's feeling fine after an overnight stay in the hospital ... posting a workout pic to show fans he's already back up and lifting.
The actor shared the snap to his Instagram story just minutes ago ... chest-pressing some pretty major dumbbells while lying atop a yoga ball -- implying he's not taking any days off from the grind.
Efron writes he's "happy and healthy" and thanks everyone for their well-wishes. He even adds the date -- doing everything to let fans know they took the photo earlier Sunday.
Of course, our sources tell us Zac went through a pretty scary situation Friday ... with a couple employees at a private villa in Ibiza having to pull him out of a pool after seeing him in distress.
Despite sounding pretty serious, a rep for Zac told us he was only taken to the hospital as a precaution after a "minor swimming incident" ... though the rep wouldn't explain what caused him to be in distress in the pool.
Like we told you ... Zac's been vacationing in Europe -- recently hitting the Paris Olympics and linking up with Martin Garrix for a DJ set -- and, he's putting fans' minds at ease with two dumbbells up.
Anyhoo ... we'll have to wait and see what Zac says about the incident -- but, for now, looks like he's getting back to his routine.