Zac Efron Taken to Hospital After Swimming Pool Incident in Ibiza

Zac Efron was taken to a hospital Spain after an incident in a swimming pool, but he's doing just fine now ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for Efron tells TMZ ... Zac was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure after what they describe as a "minor swimming incident" in Ibiza Friday night.

We're told he was released from the hospital this morning, and he's recovering just fine. The rep had no further comment on the incident.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Efron's been traipsing around Europe for a while -- with photogs snapping him in Ibiza, St. Tropez, Mykonos and Paris over the last month. He also hit the stage with Martin Garrix earlier this week ... looking full of life with the famed DJ.

Zac's taking a much-needed summer off ... he's coming off his hit role in the film "The Iron Claw" starring Jeremy Allen White and his appearance alongside John Cena in "Ricky Stanicky."

He's got more on the way too ... including a "Three Men and a Baby" reboot that's currently in pre-production.