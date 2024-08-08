Guess Which Olympian This Floatin' Dude Turned Into!
Before this pool-lovin' boy -- from Chicago, Illinois -- turned into a three-peat Olympic swimmer, he was just slipping into his float, hangin' in the shallow end and dreaming of going to the Olympics at just 7 years old!
He became known in the college swimming scene from 2014 - 2017 where he competed as a California Golden Bear!
While at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, this dude dominated the backstroke events, taking home gold medals in the 100 and 200 meter races. You may also recognize him from his relay race with Michael Phelps.