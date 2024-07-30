Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Trinity In 'The Matrix' 'Memba Her?!

Trinity In 'The Matrix' 'Memba Her?!

'Memba Them?! -- Part 17
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery
Everett Collection

Canadian actress Carrie-Anne Moss was in her early 30's when she first started playing Trinity -- the butt-kicking babe and computer hacker who tricks humans into thinking they're in reality -- in the sci-fi film "The Matrix" back in '99.

Carrie-Anne shared the action-packed film with Keanu Reeves as the quiet computer hacker who grew up in The Matrix, Neo, Laurence Fishburne as the intense, captain of the large flying ship (the Nebuchadnezzar), Morpheus and Hugo Weaving as the robotic and emotionless, Agent Smith.

She also starred in the 2000 thriller film "Memento" with Guy Pearce.

Guess what she looks like now!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later