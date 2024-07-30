Trinity In 'The Matrix' 'Memba Her?!

Canadian actress Carrie-Anne Moss was in her early 30's when she first started playing Trinity -- the butt-kicking babe and computer hacker who tricks humans into thinking they're in reality -- in the sci-fi film "The Matrix" back in '99.

Carrie-Anne shared the action-packed film with Keanu Reeves as the quiet computer hacker who grew up in The Matrix, Neo, Laurence Fishburne as the intense, captain of the large flying ship (the Nebuchadnezzar), Morpheus and Hugo Weaving as the robotic and emotionless, Agent Smith.