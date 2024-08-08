Lauryn Hill On Why Fugees Reunion Tour Was Canceled, Low Ticket Sales

Lauryn Hill is finally breaking her silence on the surprise cancellation of the North American leg of the Fugees reunion tour -- Turns out, it came down to low ticket sales.

In a social media statement, the singer pointed to skewed, clickbait press headlines about an injury that forced her to reschedule her tour last year ... claiming they created a negative narrative that turned people off from buying tickets.

As you can tell, Lauryn was seriously pissed off ... explaining her trust and commitment to her art were overshadowed by this frustrating portrayal -- and no one’s more disappointed than she is about not being able to perform.

Lauryn reassured Stateside fans they'll be back in full force in the future ... but made it clear she's still full steam ahead with the UK and Europe shows in Oct.

This gave her disappointed fans some much-needed answers -- something they didn't get Wednesday when the late summer and fall dates were abruptly canceled.