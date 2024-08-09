Kamala Harris Won't Be Torpedoed By Biden Problems, Colorado Governor Says

Play video content TMZ.com

Kamala Harris is charging full steam ahead with her 2024 Democratic Presidential bid ... but the looming question -- Will Joe Biden’s unpopularity on several key issues tank her race for the White House?

Colorado Governor Jared Polis breaks it down on "TMZ Live" Friday ... we asked if Harris could face the same fate as VP Hubert Humphrey in 1968 ... when Lyndon Johnson withdrew from the race because of our involvement in the Vietnam War. Humphrey snagged the Democratic nomination, but he couldn't separate himself from the Administration's Vietnam policy and lost the election to Richard Nixon.

Whether it's fair or not, the majority of Americans have a problem with Biden's immigration policy and inflation ... but Polis doesn't think this will be a case of déjà vu. Watch the video and hear him out.

And then, we get into real controversy with the Colorado Guv ... which ski resort is top dog in his state? Get this ... Polis gives us a clear answer!