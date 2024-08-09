Jake Paul Plans To Compete For Boxing Gold Medal At 2028 Olympics

Play video content BS w/ Jake Paul

Jake Paul is taking matters into his own hands to bring USA Boxing back to the top of the Olympic podium -- he just announced his plans to compete at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles!!

El Gallo dropped the surprising news on his "BS W/ Jake Paul" podcast on Friday ... saying he's fed up with the Red, White and Blue coming up short in the ring.

The 10-1 fighter actually worked with USA Boxing leading up to the Paris Games ... teaming up with the athletes to help with branding and meditation at its headquarters.

But now, he said it's time for him to lace up the gloves and get the hardware for his home country.

"I'm going to enter the 2028 Olympics for boxing in Los Angeles," the 27-year-old said. "I'm sick and tired of waiting around, waiting for another gold for Team USA."

Paul -- who previously planned on retiring from the sport prior to the 2028 Games -- admitted the goal now adds a few years to his career ... but it's too perfect of an opportunity to pass up.

"Los Angeles, United States. Sick as f***."

It's a move that wouldn't have been possible a few years back, considering Paul's professional status in the sport. Prior to the 2016 Games in Rio, only amateur pugilists were allowed to compete.

But as long as Paul goes through the process and qualifies, the door is entirely open for him to compete in L.A.

Paul has been criticized throughout his career for only challenging older MMA fighters or lesser-known boxers ... but if he fulfils his dream of coming out on top, it'll be hard to knock.