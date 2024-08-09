‘Jackass’ Star Johnny Knoxville Settles Divorce From Second Wife

Johnny Knoxville has finally wrapped up his divorce from his estranged wife Naomi Nelson, ... two years after he first filed -- he's now officially a single man.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Johnny and Naomi have hashed out a written agreement about their property and marriage or domestic partnership rights.

The docs also mention Johnny and Naomi have worked out an agreement on child custody and support for their two kids, Rocko and Arlo ... though the specific terms were not made public.

TMZ broke the news first ... the "Jackass" star wanted joint legal and physical custody of the kids when he filed for divorce from his second wife, Naomi, in June 2022 after 12 years of marriage.