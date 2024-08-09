Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

‘Jackass’ Star Johnny Knoxville Settles Divorce From Second Wife

Johnny Knoxville SETTLES DIVORCE FROM SECOND WIFE

naomi nelson and Johnny Knoxville
Getty

Johnny Knoxville has finally wrapped up his divorce from his estranged wife Naomi Nelson, ... two years after he first filed -- he's now officially a single man.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Johnny and Naomi have hashed out a written agreement about their property and marriage or domestic partnership rights.

naomi nelson and Johnny Knoxville
Getty

The docs also mention Johnny and Naomi have worked out an agreement on child custody and support for their two kids, Rocko and Arlo ... though the specific terms were not made public.

naomi nelson and Johnny Knoxville
Getty

TMZ broke the news first ... the "Jackass" star wanted joint legal and physical custody of the kids when he filed for divorce from his second wife, Naomi, in June 2022 after 12 years of marriage.

Johnny Knoxville Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Johnny Knoxville Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

He cited irreconcilable differences and mentioned they’d been separated since Sept. 2021.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later