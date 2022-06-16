Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

‘Jackass’ Star Johnny Knoxville Files for Divorce from Second Wife

Johnny Knoxville Files For Divorce From Second Wife

6/16/2022 5:33 PM PT
TMZ/Getty

Johnny Knoxville is calling an end to his marriage … filing for divorce from his second wife, Naomi.

The "Jackass" star filed docs, obtained by TMZ, Thursday in Los Angeles. According to Johnny, he and Naomi have been separated since September 2021.

Getty

The two got married in September 2010 in Los Angeles. They’ve got two kids together, a 12-year-old son named Rocko and a 10-year-old daughter named Arlo.

Johnny’s asking for joint legal and physical custody of the kids, and lists irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Of course, Johnny and the "Jackass" crew are coming off the huge success of "Jackass 4.5" … he says in the divorce docs he believes he’s got separate property from Naomi, but it’ll be figured out later.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later