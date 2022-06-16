‘Jackass’ Star Johnny Knoxville Files for Divorce from Second Wife

Johnny Knoxville is calling an end to his marriage … filing for divorce from his second wife, Naomi.

The "Jackass" star filed docs, obtained by TMZ, Thursday in Los Angeles. According to Johnny, he and Naomi have been separated since September 2021.

The two got married in September 2010 in Los Angeles. They’ve got two kids together, a 12-year-old son named Rocko and a 10-year-old daughter named Arlo.

Johnny’s asking for joint legal and physical custody of the kids, and lists irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.