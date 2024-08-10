Sex Pistols Icon Steve Jones' L.A. Storage Unit Hit By Thieves

Sex Pistols legend Steve Jones is switching from punk rock to the blues after a staggering loss -- crooks ransacked his storage unit, making out like the bandits they are.

Law enforcement sources and Steve's team tell TMZ a member of his crew discovered dozens of his iconic guitars and stage outfits were swiped from the unit in L.A. -- and the loss is huge ... in fact, it could be worth up to $7 million!

The Sex Pistols guitarist is currently in the UK for a series of benefit concerts to help save the legendary Bush Hall venue -- but once he’s back, he’ll take a closer look at what’s gone and try to tally up the damage.

As you'd probably guess, we're told he was less than pleased to hear about the theft.

As for how the thieves got into the storage unit -- interestingly, we're told there weren’t any clear signs of anyone breaking in to it. So, it remains a mystery how they gained access.