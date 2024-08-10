Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Travis Scott Arrest, Shawn Mendes, CeeDee Lamb

TMZ TV HOT TAKES Travis Scott Busted In Paris ... Shawn Mendes, CeeDee

Travis Scott is in trouble in France, Shawn Mendes has a funny new song and CeeDee Lamb is in a standoff with the Dallas Cowboys ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

SECURITY SCUFFLE
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down the lead-up and aftermath of Travis getting arrested in Paris after watching Team USA basketball mount a dramatic comeback win.

TMZ on TV

080924_tv_clips_shawn_mendes_pregnancy_scare.01_00_25_06.Still002
NOT FATHERHOOD READY
TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Shawn's new song ... where he sings about a pregnancy scare.

TMZ Sports

080924_tmz_sports_cowboys_kal
LAMB LEFT LOL'ING
TMZSports.com

And, on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo look at what's going on between CeeDee and Jerry Jones as the stud WR holds out for a new NFL contract.

