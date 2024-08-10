TMZ TV Hot Takes: Travis Scott Arrest, Shawn Mendes, CeeDee Lamb
TMZ TV HOT TAKES Travis Scott Busted In Paris ... Shawn Mendes, CeeDee
Travis Scott is in trouble in France, Shawn Mendes has a funny new song and CeeDee Lamb is in a standoff with the Dallas Cowboys ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.
TMZ Live
First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down the lead-up and aftermath of Travis getting arrested in Paris after watching Team USA basketball mount a dramatic comeback win.
TMZ on TV
Over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Shawn's new song ... where he sings about a pregnancy scare.
TMZ Sports
And, on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo look at what's going on between CeeDee and Jerry Jones as the stud WR holds out for a new NFL contract.