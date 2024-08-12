Sabrina Carpenter Freaks Out Onstage During Pyrotechnics Display

Sabrina Carpenter got quite a scare during her California concert over the weekend – she was filmed dashing away in terror after hearing exploding fireworks.

The pop star was performing onstage in front of a packed audience at San Francisco's Outside Lands music fest Saturday when pyrotechnics started going off behind her.

Sabrina Carpenter suffered a little scare during tonight’s pyrotechnics ending at #OutsideLands.

Check out the video ... Sabrina is dancing with her cast and crew while asking the crowd to give it up for everyone.

She then charges to the back of the stage, where a slew of fireworks detonated all at once.

Moments later, she reacts in pure horror while screaming and running from the sparks. Luckily, Sabrina seemed to escape unharmed.

Other than that, Sabrina's show went off without a hitch and she looked amazing in a glittery powder blue dress with matching boots.

By the way ... that night Sabrina also performed a duet with Kacey Musgraves of Nancy Sinatra's hit song, "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'."