TMZ TV Hot Takes: Donald Trump's Lisp, Flavor Flav, Michael Hall Jr.
TMZ TV HOT TAKES TRUMP LISPS WITH ELON ... Flavor Flav, Michael Hall Jr.
Donald Trump's lisp is stealing Elon Musk's thunder, Flavor Flav is hooking up an Olympic gymnast and NFL player Michael Hall Jr. is in trouble with the law ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.
TMZ Live
First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles take a look at Trump's X interview with Elon, and explain why folks couldn't stop talking about the former president's not-so-subtle lisp.
TMZ on TV
Over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Flav getting a custom bronze clock for Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles ... after she was stripped of bronze in Paris.
TMZ Sports
And, on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo have the latest on the arrest of a Cleveland Browns player ... including allegations he put a gun to his fiancé's head.