TMZ TV Hot Takes: Taylor Swift Terror Plot Busts, Scheana Shay, Denard Robinson

TMZ TV HOT TAKES TAYLOR TERROR PLOT ARRESTS ... Plus Scheana, Denard

Three suspects have been arrested in the foiled Taylor Swift terror plot, Scheana Shay had a rude welcome in London and Denard Robinson has a wild arrest video ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles have the latest on the arrests in the foiled terror plot that was allegedly targeting Taylor's Vienna concerts.

Over on "TMZ on TV," our crew gets some jokes off about Scheana's trip across the pond ... where a King's Guard horse took a bite at her.

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo break down the Denard Robinson arrest video from his OWI bust.

